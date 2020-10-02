Oil prices drop on world markets
02.10.2020 [10:45]
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.43 to trade at $39.50, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.44 to stand at $37.28.
