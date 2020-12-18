  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    18.12.2020 [11:28]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC 

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.28 to trade at $51.22, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.19 to stand at $48.17.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2020 [11:55]
    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $52 per barrel
    17.12.2020 [17:13]
    Mohammad Barkindo: Azerbaijan has been pivotal member of ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ since its inception in 2016
    17.12.2020 [15:07]
    Global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.6 trillion through to 2045, says OPEC Secretary General
    17.12.2020 [12:26]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $51.52
    Oil prices drop on world markets