    Oil prices drop on world markets

    17.05.2021 [11:07]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,16 to stand at $68,55, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,08 to trade at $65,29.

