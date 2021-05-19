  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices drop on world markets

    19.05.2021 [12:23]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,56 to stand at $68,15, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,61 to trade at $64,88.

