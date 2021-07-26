  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices drop on world markets

    26.07.2021 [10:46]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,78 to trade at $73,32, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,84 to stand at $71,23.

     

     

