Baku, July 26, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,78 to trade at $73,32, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,84 to stand at $71,23.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

