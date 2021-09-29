Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1,35 to trade at $77,74, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1,35 to stand at $73,94.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter