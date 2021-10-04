  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    04.10.2021 [11:50]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,35 to trade at $78,93, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,36 to stand at $75,52.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2021 [12:04]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $80.48
    02.10.2021 [11:19]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    01.10.2021 [12:00]
    Azerbaijani oil price keeps rising
    01.10.2021 [11:15]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    Oil prices drop on world markets