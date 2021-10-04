Baku, October 4, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,35 to trade at $78,93, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,36 to stand at $75,52.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

