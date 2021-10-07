  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices drop on world markets

    07.10.2021 [11:11]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,06 to trade at $81,02, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,43 to stand at $77.

