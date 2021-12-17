Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
17.12.2021 [11:25]
Baku, December 17, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,59 to trade at $74,43, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,72 to stand at $71,66.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.12.2021 [12:26]
16.12.2021 [11:23]
16.12.2021 [11:00]
15.12.2021 [13:54]
MULTIMEDIA
17.12.2021 [12:14]
17.12.2021 [10:39]
17.12.2021 [09:54]
16.12.2021 [15:20]
17.12.2021 [14:36]
17.12.2021 [12:26]
17.12.2021 [11:25]
16.12.2021 [11:23]
17.12.2021 [14:05]
17.12.2021 [12:28]
15.12.2021 [16:26]
06.12.2021 [18:51]
13.12.2021 [17:33]
10.12.2021 [11:29]
07.12.2021 [15:48]
06.12.2021 [16:52]
23.11.2021 [18:17]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
16.12.2021 [17:24]
15.12.2021 [17:17]
15.12.2021 [13:30]
14.12.2021 [18:02]
08.12.2021 [10:23]
06.12.2021 [10:32]
30.11.2021 [15:14]
27.11.2021 [12:17]
17.12.2021 [14:54]
14.12.2021 [11:13]
13.12.2021 [15:08]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note