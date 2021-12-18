Oil prices drop on world markets
18.12.2021 [11:45]
Baku, December 18, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.50 to trade at $73,52, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1,52 to stand at $70,86.
