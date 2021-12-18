  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    18.12.2021 [11:45]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.50 to trade at $73,52, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1,52 to stand at $70,86.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2021 [10:35]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $75,50
    17.12.2021 [12:26]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $77
    17.12.2021 [11:25]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    16.12.2021 [11:23]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices drop on world markets