Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
20.12.2021 [11:11]
Baku, December 20, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $2,51 to trade at $71,01, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $2,68 to stand $68,18.
