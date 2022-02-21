  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    21.02.2022 [11:31]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $ 0,61 to trade at $92,93, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,23 to stand at $90,84.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.02.2022 [13:10]
    Brent crude price rises on world markets
    19.02.2022 [12:33]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $97, 89
    18.02.2022 [11:28]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $97,68
    18.02.2022 [11:10]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    Oil prices drop on world markets