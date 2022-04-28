  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices drop on world markets

    28.04.2022 [11:00]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.99 to trade at $103.33, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.75 to stand at $102.07.

     

