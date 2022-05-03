  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    03.05.2022 [10:53]

    Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.20to trade at $107.38, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.15 to stand at $105.02.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [11:19]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $112
    30.04.2022 [10:44]
    Oil prices on world markets
    29.04.2022 [11:52]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $110
    29.04.2022 [11:35]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    Oil prices drop on world markets