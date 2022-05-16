  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices drop on world markets

    16.05.2022 [10:57]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.92 to trade at $109.63, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.55 to stand at $108.94.

