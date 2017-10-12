Oil prices fall on world markets
AzerTAg.az
12.10.2017 [11:05]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil decreased $0.26 to stand at $51.04. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.31 to trade at $56.63.
