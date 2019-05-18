    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices fall on world markets

    18.05.2019 [11:30]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.41 to trade at $72.21, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.11 to stand at $62.67.

