Baku, May 18, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.41 to trade at $72.21, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.11 to stand at $62.67.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices fall on world markets

