Oil prices fall on world markets
AzerTAg.az
06.12.2019 [10:30]
Baku, December 6, AZERTAC
Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.29 to stand at $63.10, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.19 to trade at $58.24.
