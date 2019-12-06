Oil prices fall on world markets

Baku, December 6, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.29 to stand at $63.10, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.19 to trade at $58.24.

