    Oil prices fall on world markets

    10.04.2020 [10:53]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.36 to trade at $31.48, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $2.33 to stand at $22.76.

