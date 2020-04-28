  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices fall on world markets

    28.04.2020 [10:50]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.69 to trade at $19.30, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.45 to stand at $11.33.

