Oil prices fall on world markets
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2020 [10:50]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.69 to trade at $19.30, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.45 to stand at $11.33.
