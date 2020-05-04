  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices fall on world markets

    04.05.2020 [11:22]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.47 to trade at $25.97, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.40 to stand at $18.38.

