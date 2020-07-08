  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices fall on world markets

    08.07.2020 [13:44]

    Baku, July 8, AZERTAC 

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.23 to trade at $42.85, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.26 to stand at $40.36.

