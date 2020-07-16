Oil prices fall on world markets
AzerTAg.az
16.07.2020 [11:17]
Baku, July 16, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.31 to trade at $43.48, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.36 to stand at $40.84.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
16.07.2020 [12:52]
15.07.2020 [14:32]
15.07.2020 [11:25]
14.07.2020 [13:18]
MULTIMEDIA
16.07.2020 [10:12]
15.07.2020 [18:12]
16.07.2020 [12:53]
16.07.2020 [12:29]
16.07.2020 [12:11]
16.07.2020 [12:52]
16.07.2020 [11:17]
15.07.2020 [14:32]
15.07.2020 [11:25]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
23.06.2020 [16:31]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
15.07.2020 [18:51]
13.07.2020 [17:23]
11.07.2020 [17:06]
10.07.2020 [17:40]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
15.07.2020 [19:04]
15.07.2020 [16:35]
14.07.2020 [19:43]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note