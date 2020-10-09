Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.18 to trade at $43.16, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.14 to stand at $41.05.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices fall on world markets

