  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices fall on world markets

    09.12.2020 [12:18]

    Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.15 to trade at $48.69, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.13 to stand at $45.47.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices fall on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.12.2020 [15:05]
    US energy agency revises up oil price forecast
    09.12.2020 [14:10]
    Brent crude could drop to $45 in 2021 despite positive vaccine news, Fitch Ratings says
    09.12.2020 [12:42]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $49.33
    08.12.2020 [19:30]
    TAP pipeline meets 12% of Italy’s gas demand
    Oil prices fall on world markets