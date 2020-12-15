  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices fall on world markets

    15.12.2020 [10:59]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC 

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.27 to trade at $50.02, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.24 to stand at $46.75.

