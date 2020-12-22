  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices fall on world markets

    22.12.2020 [11:53]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC 

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $1.16 to trade at $49.75, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.36 to stand at $47.74.

