Baku, December 28, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.30 to trade at $50.99, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.27 to stand at $47.96.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices fall on world markets

