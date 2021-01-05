Oil prices fall on world markets
05.01.2021 [10:45]
Baku, January 5, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.17 to trade at $50.92, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.11 to stand at $47.51.
