Oil prices fall on world markets
AzerTAg.az
11.01.2021 [11:25]
Baku, January 11, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.66 to trade at $55.33, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.51 to stand at $51.73.
