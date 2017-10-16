Oil prices increase on world markets

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC Oil prices continue to rise on the world markets. On the New York Stock Exchange NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange), the cost of the US Light crude oil increased $ 0.44 to stand at $51.89. The price of Brent crude rose $0.66 to trade at $57.83 at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures).

