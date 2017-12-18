    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices increase on world markets

    18.12.2017 [11:03]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.19 to stand at $63.42 while the price of US light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.15 to trade at $57.45 on the world markets.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices increase on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $67
    12.12.2017 [10:47]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $67
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    09.12.2017 [21:24]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    02.12.2017 [16:31]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    25.11.2017 [15:45]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2017 [16:58]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $66
    18.12.2017 [22:51]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor project is of crucial importance to the region covering a wide geographic area
    18.12.2017 [17:17]
    TAP contributes cleaning Osamu River in Albania
    16.12.2017 [19:38]
    TAP: Over 45% of route reinstated
    Oil prices increase on world markets