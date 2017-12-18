Oil prices increase on world markets

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.19 to stand at $63.42 while the price of US light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.15 to trade at $57.45 on the world markets.

