Baku, December 26, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil remained at $66.37 on Christmas Day. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.01 to stand at $65.26 while the price of US light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.06 to trade at $58.53 on the world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices increase on world markets

