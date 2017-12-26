    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices increase on world markets

    26.12.2017 [10:52]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil remained at $66.37 on Christmas Day.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.01 to stand at $65.26 while the price of US light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.06 to trade at $58.53 on the world markets.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices increase on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.12.2017 [12:49]
    SOCAR, Turkish Petroleum discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation
    25.12.2017 [19:44]
    SOFAZ Supervisory Board holds its meeting
    25.12.2017 [10:34]
    Oil price on world markets
    23.12.2017 [18:10]
    TAP pipeline on course for first gas to Italy in early 2020
    Oil prices increase on world markets