Oil prices increase on world markets

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

Oil prices continue to rise on world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.01 to stand at $68.19 on the world markets.

On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.46 to trade at $66.62 while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.44 to stand at $60.28.