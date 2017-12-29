Oil prices increase on world markets
AzerTAg.az
29.12.2017 [11:03]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
Oil prices continue to rise on world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.01 to stand at $68.19 on the world markets.
On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.46 to trade at $66.62 while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.44 to stand at $60.28.
