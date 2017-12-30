    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices increase on world markets

    30.12.2017 [15:41]

    Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have jumped up on the world markets.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.71 to trade at $66.87, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.58 to stand at $60.42.

