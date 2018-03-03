    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices increase on world markets

    03.03.2018 [16:23]

    Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have jumped up on the world markets.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.54 to trade at $64.37, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.26 to stand at $61.25.

    Oil prices increase on world markets
