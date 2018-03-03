Oil prices increase on world markets

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC Oil prices have jumped up on the world markets. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.54 to trade at $64.37, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.26 to stand at $61.25.

