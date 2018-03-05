    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices increase on world markets

    05.03.2018 [10:49]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.27 to trade at $64.64 while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.24 to stand at $61.49.

