    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices increase on world markets

    03.12.2018 [11:03]

    Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $2.87 to trade at $62.33, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $2.64 to stand at $53.57 on world markets.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices increase on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.12.2018 [17:17]
    Qatar to withdraw from OPEC in January 2019
    01.12.2018 [18:31]
    Oil prices decrease on world markets
    30.11.2018 [12:05]
    SOCAR signs MoU with San Marino’s AASS on energy cooperation
    29.11.2018 [11:39]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $62.03
    Oil prices increase on world markets