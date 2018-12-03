Baku, December 3, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $2.87 to trade at $62.33, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $2.64 to stand at $53.57 on world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices increase on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter