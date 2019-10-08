    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices increase on world markets

    08.10.2019 [11:00]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.50 to trade at $58.85, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.43 to stand at $53.18.

