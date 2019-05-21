Oil prices jump on world markets
21.05.2019 [12:17]
Baku, May 21, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.28 to trade at $72.25, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.31 to stand at $63.41.
