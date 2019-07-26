    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices jump on world markets

    26.07.2019 [10:49]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.19 to trade at $63.58 while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.28 to stand at $56.30.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices jump on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    19.07.2019 [11:18]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    12.07.2019 [13:27]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    11.07.2019 [11:35]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    06.07.2019 [11:32]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [18:28]
    Azerbaijan becomes second largest gas supplier of Turkey in May 2019
    27.07.2019 [14:47]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.47
    27.07.2019 [11:58]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    26.07.2019 [11:36]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66.27
    Oil prices jump on world markets