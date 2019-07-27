Baku, July 27, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.07 to trade at $63.46 while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.18 to stand at $56.20.

Oil prices jump on world markets

