Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
06.08.2019 [16:59]
Baku, August 6, AZERTAC
Oil prices have risen on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.55 to trade at $60.36, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.53 to stand at $55.22.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.08.2019 [16:33]
03.08.2019 [13:16]
03.08.2019 [12:21]
03.08.2019 [10:25]
MULTIMEDIA
06.08.2019 [18:34]
06.08.2019 [16:39]
06.08.2019 [11:19]
05.08.2019 [10:27]
06.08.2019 [21:16]
06.08.2019 [18:50]
06.08.2019 [16:18]
06.08.2019 [16:59]
06.08.2019 [16:33]
05.08.2019 [20:05]
05.08.2019 [16:06]
06.08.2019 [12:00]
05.08.2019 [12:45]
31.07.2019 [19:51]
31.07.2019 [17:51]
31.07.2019 [16:26]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
02.08.2019 [12:40]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
06.08.2019 [14:42]
05.08.2019 [13:30]
04.08.2019 [18:22]
01.08.2019 [20:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note