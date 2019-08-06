    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices jump on world markets

    06.08.2019 [16:59]

    Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.55 to trade at $60.36, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.53 to stand at $55.22.

