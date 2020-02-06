  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    06.02.2020 [11:09]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.25 to trade at $56.53, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.37 to stand at $52.12.

