  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices jump on world markets

    07.02.2020 [12:34]

    Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.19 to trade at $55.12, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.09 to stand at $51.04.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices jump on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.02.2020 [17:41]
    Total production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli reaches 3,5 billion barrels
    07.02.2020 [15:29]
    Russia supports OPEC+ panel proposal for deeper oil cut: foreign minister
    07.02.2020 [11:36]
    Azeri Light sells for $60.66
    07.02.2020 [11:08]
    Drilling of first exploration well on Shafag-Asiman offshore block is expected to take around nine months
    Oil prices jump on world markets