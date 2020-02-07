Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
07.02.2020 [12:34]
Baku, February 7, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.19 to trade at $55.12, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.09 to stand at $51.04.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.02.2020 [17:41]
07.02.2020 [15:29]
07.02.2020 [11:36]
MULTIMEDIA
07.02.2020 [17:48]
07.02.2020 [16:03]
07.02.2020 [14:28]
07.02.2020 [17:41]
07.02.2020 [15:29]
07.02.2020 [13:56]
07.02.2020 [12:34]
06.02.2020 [17:50]
05.02.2020 [15:00]
31.01.2020 [17:58]
06.02.2020 [09:52]
04.02.2020 [15:55]
30.01.2020 [18:26]
30.01.2020 [16:53]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
14.01.2020 [14:37]
10.01.2020 [14:54]
29.12.2019 [13:59]
01.02.2020 [11:09]
22.01.2020 [12:06]
06.01.2020 [13:54]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
14.12.2019 [23:21]
07.12.2019 [19:08]
06.02.2020 [10:52]
31.01.2020 [19:39]
30.01.2020 [20:04]
30.01.2020 [17:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note