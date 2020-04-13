  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    13.04.2020 [10:57]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.19 to trade at $32.67, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.96 to stand at $23.72.

