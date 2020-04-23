  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    23.04.2020 [11:39]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $2.14 to trade at $22.51, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.58 to stand at $15.36.

