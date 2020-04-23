Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
23.04.2020 [11:39]
Baku, April 23, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $2.14 to trade at $22.51, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.58 to stand at $15.36.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.04.2020 [15:12]
23.04.2020 [12:33]
22.04.2020 [15:13]
22.04.2020 [12:22]
MULTIMEDIA
23.04.2020 [15:06]
23.04.2020 [12:51]
23.04.2020 [12:41]
23.04.2020 [12:30]
22.04.2020 [14:15]
22.04.2020 [10:44]
23.04.2020 [17:21]
23.04.2020 [17:06]
23.04.2020 [15:12]
23.04.2020 [12:33]
23.04.2020 [14:59]
23.04.2020 [13:09]
22.04.2020 [13:00]
21.04.2020 [12:47]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
22.04.2020 [16:27]
21.04.2020 [18:02]
20.04.2020 [18:16]
19.04.2020 [18:06]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
22.04.2020 [20:19]
20.04.2020 [15:20]
18.04.2020 [13:15]
17.04.2020 [17:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note