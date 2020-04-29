Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
29.04.2020 [13:42]
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.31 to trade at $20.77, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.94 to stand at $13.28.
