Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
02.07.2020 [11:31]
Baku, July 2, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.04 to trade at $42.07, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.03 to stand at $39.82.
