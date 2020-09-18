  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices jump on world markets

    18.09.2020 [10:56]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.29 to trade at $43.59, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.24 to stand at $41.21.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices jump on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    16.09.2020 [11:50]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    14.09.2020 [10:37]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    01.09.2020 [16:38]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    31.08.2020 [15:06]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2020 [19:11]
    TAP project 97.9 % completed
    19.09.2020 [12:04]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $43.64
    19.09.2020 [10:56]
    Brent crude oil sells for $43.15
    18.09.2020 [17:45]
    Saudi energy minister warns oil market gamblers will be hurt "like hell"
    Oil prices jump on world markets